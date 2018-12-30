Princess Eugenie's top nine Instagram photos revealed – including a picture that got her in trouble It's been such a special year for Eugenie!

As everyone is posting their top nine photos on Instagram in the countdown to 2019, HELLO! has revealed Princess Eugenie's most liked pictures after her big year. The past 12 months have seen Eugenie announce her engagement, and later marry the love of her life, Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie has also fronted many good causes, and been the first to support her famous family during their own achievements. So it comes as no surprise that Eugenie's wedding features heavily on her grid, with a gorgeous black-and-white portrait of her and Jack taking centre stage, and another of the happy couple laughing with their bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy – who made her public debut on Eugenie's big day.

Princess Eugenie's top nine Instagram photos

Eugenie's dad Prince Andrew is also included in her top nine most liked pictures, with the now infamous picture of the Duke standing in his uniform inside Buckingham Palace for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. The picture attracted a lot of attention as Andrew was standing in a part of the palace that was off-limits to the public, and Eugenie later admitted that she had got in trouble for posting it on her public account. Talking to British Vogue, Eugenie said: "I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public."

MORE: Endearing photos of royals with their grandchildren - including Prince Charles with Prince Louis

Eugenie and Jack have had a very special year

READ: Kensington Palace make Kate Middleton error in new video featuring royal family

Princess Beatrice is in three of Eugenie's best photos, two of which from their childhood, and one of the sisters posing in British Vogue ahead of Eugenie's wedding. Eugenie's beloved grandmother, the Queen, also features, with the royal's latest Instagram post making the cut as one of her most liked pictures of the year. The picture of the monarch giving her annual Christmas speech was accompanied by a photo of Eugenie with Jack, Beatrice and Andrew, and the message next to the images read: "'Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.' Her Majesty The Queen's Christmas Message 2018. Merry Christmas to you all. Love Eugenie."

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.