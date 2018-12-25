The Queen has the most gorgeous photos of baby Prince Louis in her home Merry Christmas from the Queen!

Her Majesty has wished the nation the happiest of Christmases in her annual televised speech. And while viewers at home loved listening to the Queen's heartfelt speech, many couldn't help notice the beautiful family portraits that were positioned on a table next to her. The photos reflected highlights from the past 12 months – including the birth of Prince William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis.

The little boy, who is one of the Queen's youngest great-grandchildren, was pictured in the arms of his mother Kate in the Cambridges' annual Christmas card. The family released the official portrait in early December, and proving just how much she is a fan of the photo, the Queen had it framed and positioned on a table in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. She also has another framed photo taken to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, which again shows baby Louis, who was four months old at the time, bouncing in his mum's arms.

Another eye-catching picture on the Queen's table showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. It was taken back in May when the couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor followed by a reception at Frogmore House. Harry and Meghan were seen sitting on the steps, breathing a big sigh of relief after their church ceremony.

Her Majesty also paid tribute to her granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who also married at St George's Chapel five months after Harry and Meghan in October. Eugenie looked breathtaking in the official portrait, standing proudly alongside her new husband Jack Brooksbank and their adorable young bridal party, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.

Christmas is always a traditional affair for the royal family, and this year proved no different. While the family spent Christmas Eve in private – opening presents and sitting down for a formal dinner at the Queen's home, Sandringham House – the royals did step out on Tuesday morning to attend church at St Mary's Magdalene.

Among the royals in attendance were the Queen, Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry and Meghan. Prince Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also made up the royal party.

