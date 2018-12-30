Lady Louise Windsor looks so grown up as she joins the Queen and royal family at church The teenager celebrated her 15th birthday in November

Lady Louise Windsor is growing up fast, and has been joining her parents more and more at royal events in recent time. And on Sunday, the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex stepped out with the Queen and other members of the royal family to attend St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Louise looked lovely dressed in a burgundy coat and a navy dress, which she teamed with miniature heels and matching tights. The teenager wore her long, blonde hair in braids, and looked in great spirits as she walked alongside her mum. As ever, Sophie was chic in a cream coat with leather ankle boots and a navy blue fedora. Other royals in attendance were Prince Edward, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

Lady Louise Windsor joined the royal family at church on Sunday

Louise has had a busy year, and had a core role to play in her cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding in October. The 15-year-old was named as a 'special attendant' along with her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, ten, and was seen helping the young bridal party up the stairs to St George's Chapel when they arrived ahead of the ceremony. Louise then celebrated her 15th birthday in style with her mum Sophie, as they pair were treated to front row seats in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing at the beginning of December.

The Queen arriving at church

Host Tess Daly told HELLO!: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

Louise with her mum Sophie Wessex in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing

Christmas in the Royal Family is a big affair, with all of the Queen's children and their families coming together to Sandringham on the 24 December, as well as attending church on Christmas Day. Mike Tindall recently gave an insight into their celebrations behind closed doors, revealing that it involves watching the Queen's speech, eating a lot of food and exchanging gifts with every member!

During an appearance on House of Rugby, the former rugby star praised his wife Zara Tindall's "incredible" present buying skills. He said: "My wife is incredible at present buying. It’s unbelievable. There will probably be - each year at Sandringham - this year, I think there was 27, and she takes presents for each and every one of them. But then before, so, what is it? The 26th, so two weeks ago we had the family Christmas lunch which is ALL extended family members … Maybe 50, 55 - and she buys them all presents."

