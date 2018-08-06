Lady Louise Windsor makes rare public appearance with mum Sophie Wessex And she is growing up so fast!

Lady Louise Windsor has been seen more and more in the public eye over the past year, and delighted royal fans this week by making not one, but two appearances with her mum the Countess of Wessex. On Monday, the 14-year-old had fun mixing with children close to her age when she accompanied Sophie on a yacht with a group of young girls working towards earning their qualification on an entry-level course of the Royal Yachting Association. Sophie – who is patron of UK Sail Training – looked thrilled that her daughter was able to join her, and the pair were pictured smiling and laughing with the rest of the girls as they set out to sea. For the occasion, both Sophie and Louise dressed in casual outfits, with the Countess wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts and trainers, while her daughter opted for a navy polo shirt, lilac shorts and trainers.

Lady Louise Windsor joined her mum Sophie Wessex for a day out at sea

The outing was the second time that fans had seen Louise out over the past few days. On Sunday, she had joined her mum at another sporting event – this time the final of the Hockey Women's World Cup in London. Both mother and daughter co-ordinated their outfits for the special occasion, with Sophie dressed in a polka dot summer dress and sandals, while Louise wore a floral print summer dress with trainers. During the day out, they met players and volunteers at the games, and posed for photos with them.

The pair were joined by teenage trainees

Sophie shares Louise and ten-year-old son James, Viscount Severn, with husband Prince Edward. The royal couple married in 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the same venue where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said "I do" in May, and where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot in October. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on the opening day of Royal Ascot on 19 June, sharing the special occasion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who marked one month of marriage following their wedding.

Sophie and Louise also made an appearance on Sunday in London

A protective mum, Sophie seldom speaks about her children in order to give them as normal an upbringing away from the spotlight as possible. However, in 2016, she recalled the moment her daughter Louise realised that her grandmother was the Queen during a rare interview with BBC's Louise Minchin.

When asked whether her children had started to acknowledge that their granny is a highly important public figure, she said: "It happened a little while ago. "Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.' And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, 'I don't understand.'" Sophie added: "I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one queen."