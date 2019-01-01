Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous never-before-seen photo of Princess Beatrice Eugenie and Beatrice have a very close relationship

Princess Eugenie spent time reflecting on the past twelve months of her life ahead of the new year – and what a year it has been for her! While her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October was by far her favourite day, Eugenie also looked back at other big milestones in her family's life, such as her elder sister Princess Beatrice's 30th birthday in August. Taking to Instagram Stories, Eugenie shared a never-before-seen photo of Beatrice from her birthday celebrations, and wrote next to it: "Beautiful Beatrice turned 30." Eugenie and Beatrice share a special bond, and Eugenie asked Beatrice to be her maid of honour at her wedding.

Princess Eugenie shared a lovely photo of her big sister Beatrice

Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer, Eugenie and Beatrice's close relationship was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sister: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals. The pair also admitted that just like any siblings, they at times have been known to have their disagreements. Beatrice, 30, revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

MORE: The Queen features photo of Meghan Markle in year recap video

Eugenie and Beatrice with their mum Sarah Ferguson

Eugenie and Beatrice were last seen out on Christmas Day when they joined the rest of the royal family in Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service. The sisters spend every Christmas with their dad Prince Andrew's side of the family, while their mum Sarah Ferguson remains at home in Windsor. While it is difficult for the family not being together on such a special day, Sarah recently revealed that she is "happy to share" her daughters as she knows how much it means to the Queen. Chatting to the Daily Mail, she said: "I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas. I really am like this. I love to share. It’s the joy of giving."

READ: Prince William's special moments with his three children

This was Jack's first Christmas with the royals in Sandringham, and the newly-wed looked in great spirits as she stepped out hand-in-hand with his wife. And behind closed doors, it sounds as if the family spend 25 December just like the rest of us. Mike Tindall recently appeared on House of Rugby, and said that they all enjoy eating a lot of food, watching the Queen's speech, and that Downton Abbey is also popular with many of the family members.

Loading the player...

Sarah Ferguson talks Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.