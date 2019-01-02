Sarah Ferguson talks 2019 hopes as she shares poignant New Year message Isn't this lovely?

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed her goals for the new year in a poignant Instagram post - admitting that she hopes to "look forward with colour and courage". The sweet message, which she shared alongside a stunning snapshot of herself posing in a vibrant yellow shirt, read: "Happy Happy New Year 2019… Look forward with colour and courage. Thank you all for such a year of kindness in 2018 #newyear #2019." The mother-of-two certainly had an exciting year, most memorably in seeing her daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October.

Image: Instagram @sarahferguson15

As ever, Sarah's fans and followers were quick to send their messages of support, with one replying: "Wishing you and your family a very happy new year in 2019 filled with much love and memorable occasions." Another added: "Love those words 'colour and courage'! I normally wear black - but it makes sense!! Thanks."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shared the sweetest Christmas message to her family

Loading the player...

The 59 year old only has more happy times ahead in 2019, since it was recently announced that she will be launching her own lifestyle brand. The news was shared in late December by Sarah's assistant, Antonia Marshall, who posted some pictures of the products on her Instagram page. "Thank you @sarahferguson15 for the wonderful Christmas presents from your amazing new brand Sarah Senses, to be launched in 2019," she captioned her gallery of photographs.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson just majorly wowed us in this stunning white gown

Not much is known about the brand yet - and the Instagram post has since been deleted. From Antonia's original snaps, it looks as though the home range includes some scent diffusers and tea, named 'Dark Nights'. It's thought that the launch will support Street Child UK in some way – the charity for which Sarah is a patron – since the presentation box features a leaflet in name of the cause. We can't wait to hear more about it…