Sarah Ferguson just shared the sweetest Christmas message to her family The former Duchess of York posted the heart-warming message on social media

It has been quite a year for Sarah, Duchess of York and her family. Her daughter Princess Eugenie married businessman Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October, treating us to the second royal wedding of the year. While Princess Beatrice has a new boyfriend, Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli, who she has reportedly been dating since September. Feeling the festive joy, Sarah took to her social media pages to share a Christmas message to her followers in which she said thanks for such a happy year with her family. The former royal posted a compilation of black and white photos showing her daughters, their father Prince Andrew, Eugenie's husband Jack and a lovely snap from the wedding.

Sarah wrote: "Happy happy times this holiday season and big New Year celebrations… thank you for such a year of goodness to my family." Her followers adored her cheerful post with one writing: "Congrats on becoming parents-in-laws! I thoroughly enjoyed watching the wedding. Hopefully @yorkiebea will have an announcement herself sometime in the near future when she's ready?"

The former Duchess also shared another snap of her two daughter, with the caption: "So proud of my girls...Happy Christmas everyone." Her fans were quick to congratulate her on her family, with one posting: "So you should be. They have grown into beautiful young ladies. You did a good job. Merry Christmas x." Another said: "You should be proud - they are wonderful, beautiful young ladies and, like you and HRH the Duke, inspiring role models!! Well done to all of you and I wish you all much joy at Christmas time!"

Sarah appeared to have spent Christmas in Germany with her personal assistant Antonia Marshall, who shared a picture on Instagram of the former wife of Prince Andrew. In the snap, Sarah was with a gentleman called Hermann of Lambertz Group – a German baked goods manufacturer that specialises in Christmas cookies.

Wishing Sarah, Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie a very Happy Christmas from HELLO!