Princess Beatrice pictured for first time with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been pictured for the first time since the start of their relationship during their exotic New Year's holiday in Kenya. The Daily Mail published a gorgeous photo of the pair walking hand-in-hand on the beach on Lamu, an island off Kenya where Edoardo's family own a coastal estate. It is thought that Beatrice flew to be with her boyfriend shortly after Christmas, where she spent the festivities with the royal family in Sandringham. The 30-year-old was pictured arriving at the annual Christmas church service along with her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank – who experienced his first Sandringham Christmas.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been reportedly dating since September, but it wasn’t until November that rumours started circulating about their potential romance. The happy couple chose to go public last month while out in New York. They both attended the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in the city, and while they weren’t pictured together, they were seen chatting to fellow attendees, including Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss. This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a year-two-old son from a previous relationship. He has apparently met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who she is extremely close to.

The year 2018 was an exciting year for Beatrice, who celebrated her 30th birthday in August. The royal also had the special role as Maid of Honour at her sister Eugenie's royal wedding in October, and gave a beautiful reading inside St George's Chapel from Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. Beatrice also starred in British Vogue alongside her sister, where they spoke about life as working members of the royal family and their close bond. No doubt 2019 will be just as special for Beatrice, with Edoardo by her side.

