The Queen's first engagement of the year revealed - here's why it's private

With Christmas and New Year celebrations fast becoming a distant memory, the Queen made her first royal engagement of 2019 on Sunday. According to royal blogger Gert's Royals, the Queen stayed near to her Sandringham estate for her first official engagement of the year. Her Majesty is said to have presented the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Academic Excellence to a young student from Springwood High School in King's Lynn, which is just a short drive from Sandringham. The lucky student was presented the award by the Queen in a private engagement - what a way to start the year! It's not the first time the royals have visited the school, as the Earl of Wessex visited last year to speak to students about their achievements.

The Queen made her first appearance of the year at church on Sunday

Prince Charles, who is spending most of January in Scotland with Camilla, will also undertake his first 2019 engagement next week. On Tuesday, the Prince will attend the Centenary Service to commemorate the loss of H.M.Y. IOLAIRE on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, as Charles is Lord of the isle.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges will return to London for the start of the new school term. Wednesday is set to be an extra-special day for them as Kate celebrates her 37th birthday – the first one with baby Prince Louis. It's expected that Kate will celebrate away from the spotlight, although royal fans will be able to get a glimpse of William and he will taking part in his first engagement of the year to visit London's Air Ambulance. The dad-of-three will no doubt make sure that his wife's birthday is special, and will be spending the rest of the day with Kate and their three children.

It is not yet known what the Duke of Sussex and pregnant Duchess of Sussex's first engagements of the year will be.

