The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the first time this year to attend the Sunday church service at Sandringham, beating the chills by wrapping up in blue. Kate looked stunning in her blue Catherine Walker & Co coat, which she previously wore during an engagement in Oslo. Underneath, the Duchess wore her navy and white polkadot dress from LK Bennett. She matched the stunning coat with another adorable headband - this time a blue Jane Taylor piece, which royal style fans on Twitter are already coveting. Polishing off the January look, Kate accessorised with purple pointed Prada pumps, gloves and a Jimmy Choo clutch bag. Her Annoushka pearl-drop earrings provided the perfect finishing touch to the outfit.

Kate attended the service with William

Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William, as they walked to the service together with smiles on their faces. William looked smart in a black tailcoat and suit. Over the Christmas period, the Cambridge family have been staying in their country home, Anmer Hall, which is closeby to Sandringham. The pair have been going to the first January service since 2016, and were joined by other members of the royal family, including the Queen.

Next week, the family will return to London for the start of the new school term. Wednesday is set to be an extra-special day for them as Kate celebrates her 37th birthday – the first one with baby Prince Louis. It's expected that Kate will celebrate away from the spotlight, although royal fans will be able to get a glimpse of William as he will taking part in his first engagement of the year to visit London's Air Ambulance.

