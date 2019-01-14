Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal girls' names they like ahead of baby's birth We love the names!

With just three months to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their first child, it's no surprise that the couple have been thinking about baby names. During a walkabout in Birkenhead, Merseyside on Monday, the royals appeared to be looking for name inspiration as they chatted to the crowds. Although they are keeping the gender of their baby a surprise, Meghan asked one group of schoolchildren from St Anne's Catholic Primary School what she should name her child if it's a girl.

It came after the children said they thought she is expecting a daughter. "What name do you think I should call her?" Meghan asked. Schoolboy Ivon Chen, 11, replied: "Amy." The Duchess gestured to her nearby private secretary Amy Pickerill and said she had the same name, before adding: "That's a really pretty name, I like it, we'll have to think about it."

Loading the player...

Harry, meanwhile, appeared to show he is a fan of the name Lily. Kim, a home school development worker at St Werburgh's Catholic Primary School, was in the crowd and later revealed: "Harry was asking a mum how she spelled her daughter's name – Lily."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's yellow dress is the prettiest we've ever seen her in

The royals were visiting Birkenhead to see local organisations that support and empower groups within the community, including Tomorrow's Women Wirral and Hive Wirral Youth Zone. During the walkabout at Hamilton Square, Meghan, 37, also revealed that she is six months pregnant and is due in April.

Meghan admitted that "Amy" is a nice name

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas' new boyfriend revealed

But it seems the couple are keeping the gender a surprise. Kitty Dudley, nine, from St Anne's Primary School, revealed: "Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school. I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, 'we don't know whether it's a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.'"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.