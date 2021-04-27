Could Meghan Markle welcome her baby daughter on Princess Diana's birthday? The late Princess would have turned 60 this year

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to welcome her baby daughter this summer and it could very well happen that Meghan gives birth on Princess Diana's birthday – 1 July.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day, while paparazzi photos that surfaced last week showed the Duchess with a very sizeable bump. She was also not cleared by her doctors to make the transatlantic flight from the US to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral in mid-April.

MORE: Meghan Markle dresses her baby bump in chic skinny jeans

Meghan was thought to be much further along than three months when she made the pregnancy announcement in February, which could place her due date at around mid-June to early July.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie makes adorable cameo appearance

Her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's birthday falls on 1 July; Prince William and Prince Harry's mother would have turned 60 this year.

MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry agree on beautiful tribute for late mother Princess Diana

MORE: Charles Spencer reveals truth behind rare photo taken with Princess Diana

Meghan gave birth to her son Archie on 6 May 2019, although royal biography Finding Freedom revealed that her original due date was 28 April. If Meghan is due in mid-June and her baby arrives a few days late again, the little girl could be born on her late grandmother's birthday.

Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie eight days late

The Sussexes revealed the sex of their baby during their sit-down CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, also adding that their daughter was due in the summer. As the interview wrapped, Oprah reiterated: "We can't wait for the big day, sometime this summer."

The couple also confirmed that they would not be having any more children after their daughter is born. Harry said it will be "amazing" to have one of each, and when pressed he affirmed that a family-of-four is perfect.

Princess Charlotte's middle names are Elizabeth and Diana

While the couple are keeping any baby names under wraps, it's likely they'll pay tribute to Princess Diana. They may choose to follow in Prince William and Kate's footsteps and give their daughter the middle name Diana, much like the Cambridges did when naming their second child, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Harry is also very close to this grandmother the Queen and could choose to include Elizabeth as one of his daughter's names.

MORE: Prince William and Kate take children for special Sandringham day out

Or, Harry and Meghan may simply choose to have one middle name for their daughter. Their son's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with his middle name Harrison literally meaning the son of Harry. Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname given to Prince Charles' grandchildren.

The royal family's website states: "Unless The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.