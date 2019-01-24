The Queen just won a version of this iconic BBC quiz show! Alexander Armstrong hosted the live game

The Queen joined members of her local Women’s Institute to play a live game of Pointless hosted by Alexander Armstrong on Thursday – and won! The quiz show host revealed that Her Majesty’s team was victorious in a best-of-five match which finished three-one, and won a coveted Pointless trophy.

Alexander, who was the guest speaker at the Queen’s annual visit to Sandringham WI, said that the Queen is a fan of the BBC show, describing her as "our most distinguished viewer". And she helped lead her team to victory, after giving some answers herself and showing "some deft, silky Pointless skills".

The Queen played a version of Pointless at the Sandringham Women's Institute

Speaking after the meeting, Alexander said the hall was divided into two teams for the game of Pointless, one headed by the Queen and the other by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI. "I think Her Majesty and the team can be very pleased with themselves tonight and go back covered in glory," he said. "I think they can look back over the match and feel rightly proud of what they achieved."

The BBC host presented Sandringham WI with a Pointless trophy, gave a talk about his journey onto television and sang for the group with piano accompaniment. "It's literally like a dream come true because I think everyone dreams they've had tea with the Queen, and it was the most lovely experience," he said.

Alexander Armstrong was the guest speaker at the WI

The Queen has attended the WI group's meetings since 1943 and took over as President from the Queen Mother, who in turn took over from Queen Mary. In the past, vice president Yvonne, who has been a member for over 25 years, has said the monarch "becomes one of us" at the gatherings and enjoys chatting over a cup of Yorkshire Blend tea.

The royal's daughter Princess Anne and her daughters-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex, are also members of the WI, the organisation that hopes to "gather women together, encourage them to acquire new skills and nurture unique talents".

