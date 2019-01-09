Prince William opens up about Prince Louis' latest milestone - teething! Louis loves chewing things at the moment!

Prince William opened up about his children while carrying out a poignant engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday. The Prince was gifted cards and presents to give to his wife Kate, who was celebrating her 37th birthday on the same day. After being presented with a squeezy helicopter toy, William said: "Amazing, that will go down extremely well," before joking about his baby boy Prince Louis' teething by adding: "Louis will be chewing that before long!" He then opened the brightly-coloured handmade card given to him for Kate and talked about Princess Charlotte, saying: "Charlotte's going to love this!"

Dad-of-three Wiliam then continued to joke, saying: "Well done you for remembering, that's very impressive." He added: "I did remember this morning, so I was ok." A member of staff then asked, "Are you doing anything special today?" leaving a coy William to reply, "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter. Kate marked her birthday privately with William and their three children, when Charlotte and her older brother Prince George returned from a day at school. While William, 36, kept quiet about Kate's birthday plans, we're sure he organised something special for his wife of seven years.

Prince William and his gifts

William carried out his engagement on Wednesday to mark London's Air Ambulance Charity's 30th anniversary campaign. Earlier that day, he was named patron of the campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the charity and support for the development of new facilities. The Prince, a former pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, flew from his home in Kensington Palace to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

