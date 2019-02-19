All the details of Duchess Meghan’s surprise trip to New York City

Duchess Meghan didn’t just visit New York City to visit girlfriends; she also went to have a star-studded baby shower! It was revealed on Friday (Feb. 15) that the 37-year-old flew to the Big Apple a few months shy of giving birth in order to enjoy a little R&R.

On Tuesday (Feb. 19), the Duchess of Sussex is set to enjoy the first of two baby showers. "Today’s baby shower is the first of two, sources tell me," royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted. "A smaller gathering [is] scheduled for pals on this side of the pond [England] after Morocco."

Page Six is reporting the shower will happen at a hotel on the Upper East Side, and that it was planned almost entirely by Meghan’s best friend and Canadian stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Omid also told Good Morning America that the event will have an A-list guest list, with Sarah Rafferty, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and more expected to make the trip.

“Today's baby shower is a reunion of sorts for Meghan," he said. "[Guests] include best pal Jessica Mulroney, actress and close pal Abigail Spencer has flown in and Priyanka Chopra is supposed to be flying in especially for this from London Fashion Week." Her mom Doria Ragland is also expected to attend.

A source revealed to Harper's Bazaar that the mom-to-be was expected to spend five nights in the city. “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” the source told the publication. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments."

Shortly after touching down, the duchess was spotted enjoying a Parisian high tea with Jessica. The pair dined at Ladurée in the SoHo district in a private dining space. The source added: "It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes." Eyewitnesses told Us Weekly that the duo “were having a lovely time, laughing and talking with each other.”

Shopping was also reportedly on the menu for the Suits alum, who was seen at the high-end children’s store Bonpoint – which is opening its first Canadian location in Vancouver soon – as well as carrying a Lululemon shopping bag over the weekend.

The celebration comes days ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s working babymoon in Morocco. In early February, Kensington Palace revealed that the duo will be packing their bags and heading to the country on Feb. 23, per the request of the Queen's government. A palace spokesperson told People the trip “will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."