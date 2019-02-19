Meghan Markle's baby shower theme revealed – and the special meaning behind it Could the flowers be a nod to the royal baby's gender?

The Duchess of Sussex's friends have gone to great lengths to ensure her baby shower is the perfect celebration of her forthcoming new arrival, and have filled the venue with some of her favourite flowers. A team of florists was pictured delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to Upper East Side hotel The Mark ahead of the special occasion – with the spring flowers appearing to give a special nod to Meghan's due date in late April.

While the hundreds of pink roses could be a hint that Meghan and Prince Harry may be expecting a baby girl, other flowers including orange and yellow tulips were also among the bouquets set to go on display at the low-key baby shower. Meanwhile, one member of the team carried what appeared to be an orange tree, which in Eastern history have come to symbolise prosperity, happiness and luck – a fitting gift to the mum-to-be.

An orange tree was delivered to Meghan's baby shower venue on Tuesday

The 37-year-old royal is set to have her first baby shower in New York on Tuesday afternoon, thrown by her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Security was increased and barriers were delivered outside the hotel ahead of the Duchess' arrival. However, for those based in the UK, the mum-to-be will have another one when she returns home after her official trip to Morocco, revealed royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

The venue has been filled with colourful roses and tulips

He also told Good Morning America: "Today's baby shower is a reunion of sorts for Meghan. [Guests] include best pal Jessica Mulroney, actress and close pal Abigail Spencer has flown in and Priyanka Chopra is supposed to be flying in especially for this from London Fashion Week." He added: "It'll be a celebration with her closest friends."

The event is being held at The Mark hotel

Meghan was pictured in photographs published on the Mail Online on Tuesday morning, keeping a low profile with her security staff and wrapped up in a coat and flat cap. The Duchess has spent a number of days relaxing in New York with her best friend Jessica. On Saturday, she paid a visit to the Laduree in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source told HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, Meghan also enjoyed some shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK.

