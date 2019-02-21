Camilla Parker Bowles goes on emotional royal visit This was a cause close to the Duchess of Cornwall's heart

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall stepped out to support a cause close to her heart, as she visited the Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub for young carers in East London. Camilla met children as young as nine, who look after a parent or close family member while still going to school, and learnt about the programmes on offer that aim to give them back a bit of their childhood. The Duchess was joined by its chief executive Javed Khan, who had nothing but praise for her involvement in the cause. He said: "Young carers is one of her special interests, and care leavers, so we were delighted when she said she would be willing to visit this centre." He added: "Young carers are one of the great untold stories in this country, I think. it's very hard to determine how many young carers there are."

Camilla Parker Bowles went to visit young carers on Thursday

Camilla was a hit with the youngsters during her visit, and made one young girl's day as she complimented her nails after she was treated to a manicure. Talking to nine-year-old Connie, the Duchess said: "Oh my goodness, you're having different colour on your nails - you're going to be very, very beautiful by the end of the day." While there, the royal also opened the centre's new sensory wing and had a brief tour of the facilities, joking she could not play when a young girl offered her a seat at a piano.

The Duchess was a hit with the young people

The Duchess has had a busy week with plenty of events, including a front row seat at London Fashion Week to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design. The wife of Prince Charles has never been to Fashion Week before, so seeing the royal on the front row was a huge surprise! The mother-of-two looked in great spirits as she first visited three design workshops, ahead of watching the show. The Duchess later presented the QEII Award for British Design. The award was first initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy.

