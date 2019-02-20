See Prince Harry and Meghan's heartwarming thank you card after baby announcement Prince Harry and Meghan are due to become first-time parents this spring

Following their baby announcement in October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no doubt inundated with several well wishes. And as a thank you, the royal couple - who will become parents later this year - have sent royal fans a lovely note which was accompanied by a gorgeous picture from their tour of Australia. Although the same photo was used over Christmas, the snap holds a special place in Prince Harry and Meghan's heart as they used this trip to announce the pregnancy. The heartwarming picture sees Meghan holding an umbrella over the couple while Harry delivered a speech in the pouring rain during a visit to Dubbo.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were touched by your very kind message following the happy news that they are expecting their first child," the card read. "It really was most thoughtful of you to write as you did and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes." A picture of the thank you card was posted by royal fan account crown.replies.

It's been a very exciting 12 months for the Duke and Duchess. Not only did they tie the knot in May, the couple then announced that they are expecting their first child back in October. With the due date looming, Meghan is currently making the most of her free time by jetting off to New York to celebrate her baby shower with her close friends. This coming weekend, the royals will visit Morocco on Saturday at the request of the British Government. Over the next few weeks, they are set to move to their new home in Windsor just in time for their baby's arrival.

