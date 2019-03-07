Kate Middleton and the Queen announce rare joint engagement A rare joint outing for the Duchess and the Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to accompany the Queen on a rare joint engagement later this month, it has been confirmed. Kate will join the monarch as she opens Bush House at Kings College London on Tuesday 19 March, marking their first joint outing without any other members of the royal family since long before the birth of Prince Louis.

The Queen is patron of the college, and previously visited in 2012 to open the Somerset House East Wing with the Duke of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, Kate visited in January 2018 to see the work that was being done to support new mothers at the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute, so it comes as no surprise that she would want to join the Queen on a return to the college.

The Queen and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out a joint engagement later this month

Kate has developed a good bond with Prince William’s grandmother since joining the royal family in 2011; the pair have carried out several joint engagements together, and were most recently seen together at a reception hosted at Buckingham Palace to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

The Duchess has had a busy few weeks carrying out several engagements, including paying a visit to Blackpool with Prince William on Wednesday. Kate enjoyed the day out so much – despite the rain – that she revealed she would love to take her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis along for a future visit. Expressing her disappointment at not going up the Tower, she revealed: "No, we didn't. Next time, I think. There's so much here the children would love as well. Hopefully next time we'll bring them back."

Meanwhile, the Queen made a solo outing to the Science Museum on Thursday, where she shared her very first Instagram post on the royal family’s account, signing the post Elizabeth R.

