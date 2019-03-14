VIDEO: Prince Harry heads to university as Meghan Markle slows down ahead of royal baby birth The royal visited at King's College London university

The Duke of Sussex attended The Veterans' Mental Health Conference, hosted at King's College London university on Thursday morning, aiming to bring people together to share ideas about how to best support the mental health of former military personnel. Prince Harry listened to speakers including defence minister Tobias Ellwood before meeting some of those giving talks at the event.

Dr Charles Winstanley, who spoke to the dad-to-be, said the Duke was "hugely passionate" about the subject and was the "perfect figurehead" to break the stigma of mental health.

Loading the player...

He said: "The Duke is helping to address so many issues around mental health in this country. Not just with the armed forces, our veterans and service personnel but through the Royal Foundation and Heads Together, he is changing the conversation."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle create new royal household - details

Dr Winstanley, from Contact the military community mental health coalition which works with veterans, added: "Anyone speaking to him will know he is hugely passionate about the subject."

Prince Harry's outing comes as HELLO! has learned that mum-to-be Meghan Markle has no public engagements in the diary, but will continue to have private meetings and audiences away from the cameras. And while there is speculation that Meghan has already quietly started her leave, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Kensington Palace will announce exactly when Meghan will undertake her final engagement before the birth. Last year, when the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting Prince Louis, the palace released a statement very clearly reading: "Today's public engagements by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Her Royal Highness' last before starting her maternity leave."