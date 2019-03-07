The reason Prince Harry travelled to Berlin alone this week The Duke of Sussex was spotted in Germany on Wednesday

The Duke of Sussex made a solo trip to Berlin on Wednesday, just hours after making an appearance at Wembley, London. HELLO! understands that Harry was in Germany to attend a conference as part of a sustainability and tourism project he is exploring through The Royal Foundation. The dad-to-be was not accompanied by his wife Meghan, who is understandably no longer flying because she is heavily pregnant.

The Duchess did, however, make a surprise appearance on stage at Wembley. While Harry was giving a speech at an event for WE Day UK, a local initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change, Meghan quietly supported from backstage. But the royals delighted crowds when Harry suddenly said: "I'm now going to try and drag my wife on stage."

Meghan made a surprise appearance on stage on Wednesday

As he walked across the platform, the Duke held out his hand and helped Meghan up on stage, prompting everyone to burst into wild cheers. "I am with you and we are with you, now get to work!" Harry told the youngsters, hugging pregnant Meghan at his side.

The couple are set to welcome their first child this spring, with the former actress previously revealing that she is expecting to give birth in April or May. Meghan will likely go on maternity leave one month before her due date, just as her sister-in-law Kate has done with her past pregnancies.

Harry and Meghan are also expected to make the move to Windsor imminently, as they relocate from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage to settle into their new family home. The renovation work has been tipped to cost some £3million – with the building work covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan will foot the bill for the interiors.

It's been reported that the home will include a private yoga studio, an eco-friendly nursery and luxurious décor by Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer. No doubt the couple are looking forward to making it their own.

