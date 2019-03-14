BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle create new royal household - details The couple will no longer be part of William and Kate's household

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge are to split their royal households within weeks, it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. It was known that the Prince Harry and his recent bride Meghan would be leaving their two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle ahead of the baby´s arrival this spring, but it has now been revealed that the couple are moving their offices too. This means they will no longer share their office with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace revealed: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

It continued: "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

The fab four will be no more as the brothers and their wives create separate royal households

Indeed, the couple have appointed Sara Latham to head up communications, reporting directly to The Queen’s Communication Secretary. Sara joins from Freuds where she oversaw global corporate accounts with a particular emphasis on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns.

Harry and William will no longer share Kensington Palace as a home

Jason Knauf and Christian Jones, who have worked for the couple for the past year, will continue to work solely for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Jason has been appointed as Senior Adviser to the couple and his responsibilities will include advising Their Royal Highnesses on their charitable initiatives – including work on the environment, mental health, and early childhood – and supporting a review of the charitable structures that underpin their work.

Christian Jones, on the other hand, has been appointed as Communications Secretary to William and Kate.