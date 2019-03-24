Princess Eugenie hosts party to celebrate something very special to her and husband Jack How lovely!

In October, Princess Eugenie married the love of her life Jack Brooksbank in the second, star-studded royal wedding of the year. During the weekend, the happy couple enjoyed three parties to mark their special day, and now five months on, it has been revealed that Eugenie has hosted a fourth event to thank everyone involved. The young royal, 29, invited guests to Windsor Castle to enjoy a private viewing of her wedding exhibition. Guests included wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto and his design partner Christopher De Vos, as well as Eugenie's wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin, and Sandra Choi – who made the bespoke gold leather shoes that Eugenie wore at her wedding reception.

Princess Eugenie celebrated her wedding with a fourth private party

It hasn't just been her wedding that Eugenie has been celebrating this week, but her birthday too! On Saturday, the Queen's granddaughter turned 29, and her parents marked the special occasion on social media. Taking to Twitter, her father Prince Andrew posted a collage of photographs of some of his proudest father moments. They included a portrait of the York family when Eugenie was first born, another flashback shot of Andrew taking her on a horse ride and a photo from Eugenie's wedding day last year. There was also another photo of Eugenie posing with her older sister Beatrice and mother Sarah, the Duchess of York. Andrew captioned it: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!" Eugenie's mum Sarah also shared her own photos, writing next to her post: "Happy birthday my darling girl."

MORE: Mia Tindall enjoys family day out with sister Lena and cousins Savannah and Isla

Eugenie took Jack Brooksbank to his first royal engagement on Thursday

On Thursday, Eugenie surprised fans by undertaking her first royal engagement with husband Jack and her dad Prince Andrew. The trio went to visit the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where Eugenie was treated when she was younger. The royal was operated on at the hospital at the age of 12 for scoliosis, and wanted to take Jack there to see where she had undergone her treatment.

READ: Prince Charles expresses his fears for royal baby

Speaking during her visit, Eugenie explained: "It is such an honour to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event has been able to come and see where I had my operation."

Loading the player...

Eugenie and Jack's first joint royal visit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.