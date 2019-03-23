Prince Andrew celebrates Princess Eugenie's 29th birthday in cutest way - see photos Happy birthday, Princess Eugenie!

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, and her father Prince Andrew marked the occasion with the most adorable collage of photographs. Taking to Twitter to dedicate the message to his youngest daughter, Andrew shared pictures of some of his proudest daddy moments. They included a portrait of the York family when Euegenie was first born, another flashback shot of Andrew taking her on a horse ride and a photo from Euegnie's wedding day last year. There was also another photo of Eugenie posing with her older sister Beatrice and mother Sarah, the Duchess of York. Andrew loviingly captioned it: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!"

READ: Princess Eugenie reveals why it was so important for Jack to attend her latest engagement

Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!#HappyBirthdayHRH 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AOg3GHllm6 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) March 23, 2019

On Friday, Eugenie's mum Sarah also shared a social media post describing how proud she was of her daughter and her new husband Jack Brooksbank. Alongside a photo of their visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where Eugenie was treated when she was younger, Sarah wrote: "So proud of Andrew, Eugenie and Jack today at the opening of the new Stanmore Building @rnohnhs. Eugenie was operated on there at the age of 12 for scoliosis and my family owes the hospital so much @princesseugenie #rnoh @the.rnoh.charity @hrhthedukeofyork."

READ: Palace news reveals Duchess Meghan is still working ahead of royal baby birth

WATCH: The Duchess of York on Eugenie and Jack's love story

Loading the player...

Speaking during her visit, Eugenie explained: "It is such an honour to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event has been able to come and see where I had my operation."

What an emotional week for the Princess!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.