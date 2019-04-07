Duchess Camilla's secret engagements revealed - and they're for a special reason It's for a cause very close to her heart

The Duchess of Cornwall is no stranger to the royal spotlight, but it's now been revealed that she regularly attends engagements without any media coverage. In a profile of the Duchess in Town & Country magazine, royal reporter Victoria Murphy was told about the special, secret visits that she makes to the Royal Osteoporosis Society as their royal president. Lynn Faulds Wood, a British television personality and journalist who is another ambassador for the ROS, revealed: "She does secret visits. She does things that get no publicity." Claire Severgnini, chief executive of the society, also said that Camilla visits "to meet the health professionals and the scientists and the academics behind the scenes."

Camilla makes a speech for the Royal Osteoporosis Society

The Royal Osteoporosis Society is so close to the Duchess' heart because her mother Rosalind died from the fragile bone disease in 1994. She has supported the organisation for two decades.

Speaking at an event for the charity earlier this year, Camilla opened up about her mother's passing, revealing that she wished she had been able to see the progress being made against the bone disease. "It was 25 years ago that my mother died as a result of osteoporosis. In fact, she was exactly the same age as I am now. Then, it was never discussed, rarely diagnosed, and always attributed to old people," she said. "My family and I were completely devastated, but also, we didn't understand how somebody could be in so much pain, and we were unable, and the doctors seemed unable to do anything about it."

