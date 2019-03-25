See what's in the diary for Kate Middleton, the Queen and other royals this week It all kicks off with the tour…

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to wind down before the birth of their baby, other members of the royal family will be making appearances in the UK and abroad this week. Prince Charles and Camilla are halfway through their tour of the Caribbean and will spend the next few days in Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Closer to home, the Duchess of Cambridge has a special engagement with the Scouts in Essex on Thursday. Read on to see when the royals will be out and about…

Prince Charles and Camilla

All eyes will be on the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the start of the week, as the royal couple continue their visit around the Caribbean. They touched down in Cuba on Sunday and have a jam-packed itinerary ahead of them, including meeting Carlos Acosta at his dance studio and visiting a recording studio to hear some of the Buena Vista Social club performers.

Charles and Camilla are in Cuba this week

The royals will also attend a classic car rally, with Charles later travelling to Cienfuegos and Trinidad for environmental-focused engagements. Camilla, meanwhile, will remain in Havana where she will visit an equestrian centre and join a roundtable on domestic violence. On Wednesday evening, the couple will fly to the Cayman Islands where they will split and carry out different engagements.

MORE: Zac Posen shares never-before-seen photo of Princess Eugenie in her wedding dress

The Duchess of Cambridge

While Charles and Camilla wrap up their Caribbean visit, closer to home Kate will visit the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park, Essex. Kate, whose work is focused on helping children and infants, will learn about the organisation's new pilot to bring scouting to younger children. The mother-of-three will join a number of hands-on sessions with the kids, including boat building and balloon rocket assembling.

Kate and the Queen carry out joint engagement last week:

Loading the player...

MORE: Joe Swash shares intimate snap of Stacey Solomon's baby bump

The Queen

Also on Thursday, Her Majesty will visit Somerset. Highlights of her away day will include visiting racehorses at Paul Nicholls' stud farm, then the King's Bruton School. The Queen will also visit the Hauser and Wirth gallery in Bruton, and although not yet confirmed, it's likely that her granddaughter Princess Eugenie will show her around the gallery. Eugenie works as a director in the London office.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.