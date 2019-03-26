Prince Charles treats Camilla to a special something during Cuba tour The future King embraced Cuba's love of vintage cars

There have been many highlights of Prince Charles and Camilla's spring visit, but the chance to drive a classic British car in the streets of Havana was definitely one of them. The future King got behind the wheel of a black MG TD from 1953 as he drove his wife in a rally in Havana. The event celebrated Cuba's love of vintage motoring and featured vehicles from the golden age of British sports cars.

Charles, 70, looked as cool as a cucumber as he took the driving seat, wearing a pale suit and sunglasses. His wife Camilla was typically elegant in a pale green dress and also sported a chic pair of shades. The Queen's son, who owns an Aston Martin DB5 Volante convertible, described how it was quite tricky getting used to the MG. "The one I was driving is the most beautiful car," he said. "It has an incredibly powerful accelerator. It is incredibly close to the brake, so you have to be careful you don't press the wrong one."

Prince Charles drove Camilla in a classic car

The royal was lent the MG by Eduardo Bermudez, who has been in love with British cars since he was a boy. "If you want something original and different you should buy British," said Eduardo, 47. "In the 1950s everybody had American cars but the best sports cars were from England. It's just like my baby, you cannot drive it all the time. To have my car driven by somebody like him – it's in safe hands."

Later on Tuesday, Charles and Camilla visited the John Lennon Square in Havana where they posed for a photo on the iconic bench. Shielding herself from the heat with a parasol, Camilla looked fittingly regal as she beamed for the cameras. Earlier during their visit to Cuba, the couple took part in a walkabout.

Not surprisingly, the royals were asked about the imminent birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child. The Duchess spoke with a group of American tourists, who asked her about Meghan's pregnancy. One fan Mimi Ricketts, 50, revealed: "I said, 'Are you excited about the new baby about to arrive in your family?' And she said yes she was."

