Prince William and Kate Middleton to return to their first marital home Anglesey is a place they used to call home for three years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be heading back to their roots for their next engagement. Kensington Place has revealed that the royal couple, who recently enjoyed spending Easter with the Queen in Windsor, will visit North Wales on 8 May. Here, they will meet with individuals and organisations in the region who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment.

Prince William and Kate lived in Wales for three years

Their Royal Highnesses will firstly visit the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base. Until 2015, search and rescue operated out of RAF Valley on Anglesey, where Prince William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot from 2010 to 2013. Their Royal Highnesses will view the Coastguard's new Sikorsky S92 helicopters, and meet members of the search and rescue team, many of whom previously worked alongside The Duke at RAF Valley. The Duke and Duchess will then join a discussion with crewmembers about the mental health challenges that result from working as first responders, and will also meet staff from the Wales Air Ambulance, which operates next door to Caernarfon Search and Rescue.

From Caernarfon, the royals will travel to Anglesey - the place they called home for three years - to visit Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt, a thriving local business which has been operating for over two decades, and which won the Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2017. Prince William and Kate will see the salt making process from hand harvesting to packaging, and will learn more about Halen Môn's collaborations with other local food producers, and their involvement in community initiatives.

Anglesey holds a special place in William and Kate's hearts. Before moving to London, the second-in-line to the British throne said that he and his wife would "miss it terribly". Speaking to locals at the Anglesey show in 2013, just a couple of months after Prince George was born, William said: "I know that I speak for Catherine when I say I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey." He added: "I know that both of us will miss it terribly when my search and rescue tour of duty comes to an end next month and we have to move elsewhere. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making my wife and me so welcome when we arrived here."

