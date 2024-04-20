Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 rare and incredibly sweet photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton posing together
11 rare and incredibly sweet photos of Prince William and Princess Kate posing together

The Prince and Princess of Wales are very photogenic

2 minutes ago
The couple visited the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Prince and Princess of Wales are one of the most photographed royal couples around the world.

Prince William and Kate have carried out hundreds of engagements across the UK and overseas throughout their almost 13-year marriage.

Royal photographers have captured some incredible candid snaps of the pair, as well as documenting the activities and work they get up to during their outings, but it's very rare for William and Kate to pose directly for the cameras.

A number of official portraits have been released of the Waleses over the years to capture special moments, such as birthdays and anniversaries, but there have also been times when the couple have posed for a snap in front of an iconic landmark or in the back of a car ahead of a fancy film premiere.

Take a look back over the years…

The happy couple posed for photographers on the day they announced their engagement© Getty

Engagement photocall, 2010

Just hours after the palace finally confirmed the news that Prince William and his long-term girlfriend, Kate Middleton, were to wed, the nervous but excited couple appeared at St James's Palace for a photocall and an interview. Future royal Kate showed off her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to William's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The then-Duke and Duchess attend The Foundation Polo Challenge sponsored by Tiffany & Co. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on July 9, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California© Getty

First royal tour, 2011

Just a few months after their royal wedding, William and Kate carried out their first official tour to Canada and North America. The newlyweds beamed for a snap as they visited Santa Barbara Polo Club, with William putting his arm around his elegant wife, who looked beautiful in a floaty floral Jenny Packham dress and nude LK Bennett heeled sandals.

The couple posed for a picture as they attended an art unveiling of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by New Zealand artist Nick Cuthell during Day 4 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand at Government House on April 10, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand© Getty

New Zealand, 2014

The couple made a glamorous appearance as they attended an art unveiling of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by New Zealand artist Nick Cuthell at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. William looked smart in a navy suit, while Kate paid tribute to her host country in a black bespoke Jenny Packham dress, which featured silver embroidered ferns – the national emblem of New Zealand.

The couple pose at Echo Point with 'The Three Sisters' in the background in the Blue Moutains on April 17, 2014 in Katoomba, Australia© Getty

Australia, 2014

William and Kate's first official trip Down Under provided plenty of stunning photo opportunities. The couple are pictured here in front of Echo Point lookout point with the Three Sisters rock formation in the Blue Mountains in Katoomba. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even coordinated in blue for the occasion, with Kate wearing a patterned dress by Diane Von Furstenberg.

The royal pair stand in front of Uluru in the Northern Territory on April 22, 2014© Getty

Uluru, Australia tour, 2014

Another iconic moment from William and Kate's royal tour of Australia. The pair stood in front of Uluru, or Ayers Rock, in the Northern Territory. It was reported at the time that the royal couple spent the night glamping at Longitude 131, the luxury accommodation facing the north face of the iconic landmark.

Prince William and Kate pose together as they hike to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger's Nest monastery on April 15, 2016 in Paro, Bhutan© Getty

Royal tour of India and Bhutan, 2016

William and Kate sweetly posed for a snap together halfway through their hike to Paro Taktsang, the Tiger's Nest monastery. The pair looked effortlessly cool in their smart-casual ensembles, with Kate donning her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots for the walk.

The couple visited the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016© Getty

Taj Mahal, 2016

The royals rounded off their tour of India and Bhutan by visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. It was a poignant visit for William, whose late mother, Diana, had posed on the same bench in front of the monument 24 years prior.

The duo pose in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square on March 18, 2017 in Paris© Getty

Paris, 2017

William and Kate proved they were excited tourists just like the rest of us as they posed for a snap in front of the Eiffel Tower during an official three-day visit to Paris in 2017. And of course, the Princess wore Chanel!

Prince William and Kate pose as they attend a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument, during day two of their royal tour of Pakistan on October 15, 2019© Getty

Pakistan, 2019

The Prince and Princess' five-day visit to Pakistan in October was described at the time by palace officials as their "most complex" tour to date. At the end of their second day, the couple made a glamorous entrance as they attended a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument. Kate glittered in an emerald green sequined gown from Jenny Packham and Onitaa earrings, while William was lauded for wearing a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani designer Naushemian.

James Bond premiere, 2021

View post on Instagram
 

William and Kate wowed on the red carpet as they joined then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London, in September 2021. But it was this behind-the-scenes photograph released on New Year's Eve that surprised royal fans. The shot shows the grinning couple holding hands in the back of their car as they prepare to make their grand arrival.

Wedding anniversary, 2023

View post on Instagram
 

The couple marked 12 years of marriage by sharing this sweet shot of them enjoying a bicycle ride together near their country abode in Norfolk. William and Kate, both dressed casually, put their arms around one another as they smiled for the camera.

