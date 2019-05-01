Kate Middleton took part in two secret engagements The royal has been hard at work this week

Following her joint public appearance with brother-in-law Prince Harry last week, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in two unannounced engagements on Tuesday. The 37-year-old royal visited Sayers Croft Wildlife Garden and Forest School at Paddington Recreation Ground in the morning. Her second engagement was held at Kensington Palace, where she hosted a reception for the members of her Early Years Steering Group. The group, which is coordinated by The Royal Foundation, looks at ways of improving how society supports children.

Duchess Kate undertook took part in two secret engagements on Tuesday

The engagements come just as Kate was given a very special honour from the Queen. On Monday, the Duchess was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO). The monarch gave it to Kate as a wedding anniversary present to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eighth year of marriage. The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by The Queen, for services to the Sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family. Other members of the royal family to have received one include the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex.

Elsewhere, Kate is expected to open the new home of one of the country's leading mental health charities for children and young people on Wednesday. Kate is the patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and will launch its Kantor Centre of Excellence in London's King's Cross. The organisation has moved its various departments under one roof, bringing together the best in research, policy and practice. It will be a space where leaders in neuroscience, mental health, social care and education work together with children and young people to improve understanding and practice.

