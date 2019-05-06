The sweet difference between Prince Harry and Prince William's baby announcements This is so lovely!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby has been born – and the new parents are over the mood with the safe arrival of their son. Touchingly, the couple chose to address Princess Diana's family members in the official baby announcement, showing just how close Harry is to his mother's side of the family. The statement included the names of Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer, who along with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are said to be "delighted with the news."

Prince Harry spoke to press shortly after his first child was born

Harry has always been close to Diana's side of the family, and Lady Jane Fellowes even gave a reading at his wedding in May 2018. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was also included in the statement. It added: "The Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." While Harry and Meghan's statement included their family members, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby announcements have been slightly more formal. Most recently after the arrival of Prince Louis on 23 April 2018, the proud parents announced his arrival in a short statement. It read: " Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Shortly after the birth of his son on Bank Holiday Monday, proud dad Harry was beaming with pride as he revealed: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Princess Diana's family, including Lady Jane Fellowes, were included in the official baby announcement

Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby". Asked what it was like to be present for the birth, he laughed and said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

