The Queen to meet royal baby today after Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Queen is due to meet the royal baby later on Wednesday, HELLO! understands, following her attendance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Prince Harry and Meghan's son is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and there's no doubt that Her Majesty is excited to meet Baby Sussex.

Ahead of her meeting, the monarch attended the annual horse show, which is one of her favourite equestrian events of the year. It seemed nothing could stop the Queen from attending, as she pulled on an anorak and braved the rain to watch the displays. The casually-dressed monarch kept her hair covered under a silk blue headscarf – perhaps a nod to the new royal baby.

As patron of the show, the Queen attends every year and is usually joined by her retired husband Prince Philip, 97, and other members of the royal family. This year, fans can expect sightings from the Queen's sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex and her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Andrew, Edward and Sophie have just been made royal vice presidents of the show, while Sophie and her daughter Louise, 15, are scheduled to take part in the British Driving Society Class. As keen carriage drivers, they are following in the footsteps of Prince Philip, who is president of the show and still enjoys the sport.

The Queen's appearance comes one day after she hosted a lunch at Windsor Castle for members of the Order of Merit. She was joined by her husband, who had not been seen on a public engagement since his car crash in January. At the luncheon, the monarch was congratulated on the birth of the new royal baby. One guest asked, "Life is good for Your Majesty?" to which she said: "Yes, thank you." "Congratulations. Another great-grandchild!" the guest added. "I know," the Queen replied, smiling and adding that she now has eight.

