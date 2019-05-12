How we could be seeing a new baby Archie photo as Meghan Markle celebrates first Mother's Day The Sussex's are very active on social media

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives changed forever when they became first-time parents to baby son Archie Harrison. Two days later, the family-of-three took part in their first photocall to introduce Archie to the world, and royal fans could well be in luck on Sunday as there is every chance they may share another picture of their son to mark Mother's Day. On their newly-opened Instagram account Sussex Royal, the proud parents chose to use the platform to share the name of their son, and post an additional picture of him meeting great-grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip.

Meghan Markle is celebrating her first Mother's Day on Sunday

Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram account has been praised by fans for being personal, and they have even used it to share birthday messages to their niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in recent weeks. As it's Meghan's first Mother's Day as a mum, it would be extra-special if she chose to mark the moment with royal fans too. Meghan's mum Doria is also with her in Windsor, having arrived in the UK last month to be there for her first grandchild's arrival. Meghan is extremely close to her mum, and the world was given an insight into their relationship in 2014 when she wrote "a love letter" to Doria on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Meghan called her mum a "free spirit" and said she'd taught her the most important lessons in life.

After weeks of royal baby watching, fans around the world were thrilled to find out that the Duke and Duchess had welcomed a son on Bank Holiday Monday. In the official statement to announce Archie's arrival, Harry and Meghan chose to include many members of their family in it, including Doria and Princess Diana's siblings. The message read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

Will we see baby Archie again today?

During the photocall on Wednesday, meanwhile, Meghan beamed with pride as she said: "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry said: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

