WATCH Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding speech, see inside reception, the cake, more The reception looked to be a wonderful celebration

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston looked smitten with each other as they posed for photographers outside of St George's Chapel on Saturday following their wedding day. Many have been wondering about the details of the couple's reception at Frogmore House in Windsor, and now we have been given a real glimpse inside as photos have appeared on social media throughout the evening showing the celebrations and guests mingling beside a huge marquee. We also see the bridal party having their private wedding photographs taken, a video clip of the bride herself giving a speech and photos of the newlyweds cutting their stunning cake. There is even a lovely photo of Gabriella chatting with the Queen.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding speech above

MORE: Exclusive first look at Gabriella's second wedding dress

In her speech, Lady Gabriella said: "Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both the beautiful St George's chapel and here at Frogmore, a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and in the charming gardens. It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had the chance to meet, are buried here."

The happy couple beamed as they cut their cake in another Instagram Story snap, shared by Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, Lady Gabriella's cousin. She wrote: "My wildly beautiful cousin Ella married her beloved today and it was a heavenly wedding. O Tell Me The Truth About Love by W.H Auden came close to capturing the immeasurable joy of the last few hours. Dress designed by clever @luisabeccaria_luworld #roses."

The cake was a tall tiered cake designed and created by Fiona Cairns (the same baker who created Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake). The pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base were inspired by fabric within Frogmore House.

MORE: All the best pictures of 2019's Royal Wedding

Other social media pictures showed Lady Gabriella smiling as she chatted to her wedding guests, and in one she looked deep in conversation with the lovely Pippa Middleton, who wore a stunning blue dress and matching headband.

The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests including the Queen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lord Frederick Windsor, could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.