Why Lady Gabriella Windsor's new husband isn't wearing a wedding ring – just like Prince William

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her new husband Thomas Kingston looked the picture of happiness as they exited St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after exchanging vows on Saturday. But there was something noticeably missing from Thomas' hand as he stood on the steps, gazing lovingly at his new wife – a wedding ring.

Just like Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Thomas appears to have opted to forgo wearing a wedding band. While royal men going without rings is a decades-old tradition, it appears Thomas has followed in their footsteps as he opted to go barehanded instead of wear a band.

It was not customary for men to wear a wedding band until the mid-20th century. It is believed that during World War 2, men chose to wear rings as a reminder of their wives and families at home. Prince Philip married the Queen just two years after the Second World War ended, so it was not as common as it is today for a man to wear a ring. Prince William stuck with tradition due to personal preference, with a palace aide revealing at the time of his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton: "It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewellery – he doesn’t even wear a signet ring – and decided he didn’t want to. It really is just down to personal preference." Prince Harry, however, decided he wanted to wear a ring when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Thomas opted against wearing a wedding band

Harry, who attended the wedding without Meghan, was the life and soul of the party on Saturday. The new dad was caught on camera keeping the likes of the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne royally entertained after guests exited St George's Chapel.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas married in front of guests including Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Pippa, Carole and James Middleton and Sophie Winkleman. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even Princess Eugenie – who is believed to be on holiday, were noticeably absent from the list of attendees.

