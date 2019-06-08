Lady Louise Windsor looks gorgeous and grown up at Trooping the Colour Time is going so fast!

Lady Louise Windsor joined the rest of the royal family on Saturday as they celebrated the Queen's official birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. The 15-year-old looked incredibly grown up as she rode a horse-drawn carriage alongside her parents the Earl and Countess of Wessex and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn.

Last year, Louise - then 14 – wore a fascinator for the first time, and this year she looked equally as stylish, dressed in a navy frock and opting for a small headpiece. The annual event was attended by many other royals including the Cambridges and the Sussexes, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Yorks.

Louise rode in a carriage with her brother James and parents Edward and Sophie

Louise was last seen out in public in May when she was pictured driving a horse-drawn carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Louise was cheered on by her mum, the Queen and Prince Philip. Like her grandparents, Louise is a huge fan of horse riding. She has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Her grandfather was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

While Louise mainly keeps a low profile, she has been seen more and more over the past few years. In 2018, she was present at both royal weddings, and had a big role as a Special Attendant at her cousin Princess Eugenie's ceremony in October. The teenager was pictured helping all the young bridesmaids and pageboys into the church, before taking a seat next to her older cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips in the chapel. Louise was also spotted in the front row at Strictly Come Dancing in November with her mum, which was part of a special birthday treat.

Louise's mum Sophie has previously explained why it's so important for her that her children have as normal upbringings as possible. She said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

