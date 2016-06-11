Sophie Wessex's children make joint parade debut at Trooping the Colour for grandmother's 90th birthday

This year's Trooping the Colour was a particularly special one for the royal family. The Queen was marking her 90th birthday and in honour of the milestone event, her family members rallied around her in full force.

Her two youngest grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn took part in the parade for the first time together.

Louise, 12, and James, eight, rode in the Balmoral Landau carriage with their parents Prince Edward – the Queen's youngest son – and his wife Sophie Wessex.

James and Louise made their first joint appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade

Lady Louise is growing up to be quite the young lady. The schoolgirl wore a pretty white dress and blue cardigan and had her hair braided into a neat bun.

She matched her mum Sophie with flowers in her hair, while the Countess wore a floral Jane Taylor hat and stylish Pucci outfit.

James, who is the Queen's youngest grandchild, was suited and booted in a navy outfit, while his dad Prince Edward wore the Londons uniform (London and Scottish regiment) with the Canadian Forces Decoration.

The couple joined their parents Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward

James and Louise were making their first joint appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade. In previous years they have taken part in the event, but only appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony where they watched the traditional RAF flypast with the rest of the royal family.

While this was James' first ride in a carriage at Trooping the Colour, his older sister Louise has accompanied her parents at the parade in the past. She first joined them in 2011 when she was seven, and wore a sweet red buttoned coat for the event.

Louise' first appearance on the balcony was in 2009, while James' was in 2013.

Lady Louise first took part in the parade in carriage in 2011

Prince Edward and Sophie usually carry out official engagements without their children, as the couple prefer to keep their brood out of the public eye.

However Louise and James are usually spotted at larger family gatherings, such as days out at Ascot with the Queen, or the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

They have been making more public appearances and in April accompanied their parents to the Bristol Zoo where Prince Edward was carrying out an official visit as patron of the Bristol Zoological Society.