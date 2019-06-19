Mike Tindall has the best reason for why his hat made the Queen laugh during Royal Ascot This is so funny!

Mike Tindall had many Royal Ascot viewers scratching their heads on Tuesday as they tried to work out exactly what he was hiding under his top hat that left the Queen in hysterics. The dad-of-two was captured showing the monarch, Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex the contents of his hat – which bizarrely revealed that he had placed a miniature version of his headpiece inside it. Mike then placed the small hat back inside his big hat, and put it back on his head. The funny moment was shared on Twitter by ITV Racing, and it turns out there's an adorable reason behind his unusual behaviour.

Something's funny

Mike has since revealed that the miniature top hat was in fact made of chocolate and was a gift for his daughter Mia. "It is a chocolate hat that I am taking home for my daughter Mia. I was given it at lunch but it is really annoying to store in a pocket so I decided to put it in my top hat instead," he told The Telegraph's royal correspondent Camilla Tominey. Asked whether the Queen found his sweet gesture funny, he replied: "They are your words, not mine!"

Is that a mini hat in a hat @miketindall13!? Or a cupcake, some cheese?



Answers, please! pic.twitter.com/M4gfTwRHNU — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2019

Look at the Queen's face!

MORE: Prince William and Kate enjoy a day at the races - best photos

Mike was joined at the races by his wife Zara Tindall, who looked stunning in a floral Zimmermann dress, which she teamed with a pale cornflower blue hat. As a keen sportswoman herself, Zara is a huge fan of Royal Ascot in particular, and the couple looked delighted to be spending time with their family on the opening day.

Mike and Zara share two daughters

READ: Why royal ladies are always given the back seat in carriages

Mike has a great relationship with the royal family, and is often seen laughing and joking with them all during public events. The sportsman married Zara in July 2011, and the pair share daughters Mia, five, and Lena – who turned one this week. Mike and Zara were recently pictured enjoying a day out at the Burnham Horse Trials with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.