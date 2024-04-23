Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's ultra-luxurious holidays

As a member of the royal family, it comes as no surprise that Zara Tindall and her husband Mike know how to put together an ultra-glamorous holiday.

The equestrian has been pictured countless times throughout her childhood taking to the slopes with her royal mum, Princess Anne and fellow family members, Prince William and Prince Harry. Therefore, it's no shock that she and her rugby player beau have been spotted taking their children on the slopes from a young age.

© Georges De Keerle Princess Anne took Zara skiing throughout her childhood

Whether it's living it up in Paris or a sun-soaked visit Down Under, we are seriously inspired by the Tindalls' ultra-luxe trips

Keep scrolling as we take a look back at some of the their most fabulous overseas getaways…

Australia

It almost goes without saying what big fans Zara and Mike are fans of the land Down Under. It almost goes without saying what big fans Zara and Mike are of the land Down Under. The sunny location has always had a special place in their hearts with the couple taking their young daughters there as babies, due to the work they do with Magic Millions.

The husband and wife duo have been ambassadors of the equestrian charity for 12 years. During their latest trip in January this year, the couple sat down with HELLO! and opened up about how Australia is their"second home".

Mike and Zara have been ambassadors for the charity for 12 years

Zara explained: "Mike and I both love the vibe and personality of Australia. It really suits us with the outdoor lifestyle and everything that comes with it. What is not to love about being here? It feels busy but being by the beach and in the middle of summer is also relaxing, especially coming from the depths of our winter right now back home.

"We have always had a love for Australia and look forward to coming here."

She continued, ruling out relocating to the sunny location permanently: "It is a second home to us but wouldn't move here as it's too far from family, but we will continue to get down as much as we can and enjoy it while we are here. I do like to be able to get out the summer wardrobe in the middle of our winter – that is a definite bonus."

© Instagram The couple enjoyed an idyllic break after Mike's stint in the jungle

Following his stint in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2023, the former rugby star and his adoring wife enjoyed an extended stay in Aus during the weeks that followed - and they couldn't have looked more content during their relaxing break.

The pair enjoyed delicious food, mountain walks and meals with friends, and were pictured looking more loved up than ever whilst soaking in the beating rays.

Iceland

After their latest jaunt Down Under, Mike and Zara jetted off on a romantic getaway to Iceland. Sharing the details of their loved-up vacation, Mike posted a candid video from the holiday.

In the video, which you can see below, the couple showed off their daredevil side as they donned wetsuits and woolly hats to take a sub-zero dip in Iceland's icy waters. The video montage included several incredible moments from the couple, one of which saw them beaming for the camera whilst wrapped in cosy coats.

WATCH: Inside Mike and Zara Tindall’s romantic Iceland trip

"Iceland, thank you!!! What a place!!! Life if short, world is wide, I wanna make some memories," Mike wrote alongside the update.

Skiing

Back in January last year, Zara and Mike headed for the slopes in Austria and looked like they had a whale of a time skiing down the plush mountains and living it up at the aprés.

In a clip shared to his social media, Mike showed off the incredible landscape and snow-covered Alpine village in a video of himself skiing down a mountain, adding Fleetwood Mac's Dreams to the video.

© Photo: Instagram A photo of Mike and Zara cuddled up on the slopes

In a previous interview with the Telegraph, Mike revealed his and Zara's exact skiing schedule.

"Zara and I aren't about getting up ridiculously early, so we hit the lift at 9am, ski until 12.30 and then have a nice long leisurely lunch."

Zara is an excellent skier and snowboarder

He went on to share they don't feel pressure to stay on the slopes all afternoon either, adding: "Then we have another hour and a half in the afternoon. I vary my days between skiing and snowboarding – I can go fast down pisted runs but still struggle in the bumps on a snowboard."

Talking about the aprés, he added: "I think when you go skiing you have to buy into the après, so it has to be lively for me.

"There is such a unique atmosphere in ski resorts that it's all about having fun once you get off the mountain and, as a couple, we embrace that."

He also commented on his royal wife's skiing skills. "Zara skis very well but is happy to take it easy around me. She will often wait for me when I'm on my snowboard but she can really whizz around if she needs to."

Whilst it wasn't confirmed whether their children were on the trip, their eldest two, Mia and Lena, must be seasoned skiers as they started hitting the slopes from a very young age.

Back in 2020, before the arrival of their baby brother Lucas, the sister duo enjoyed a trip to the Italian Alps during Mia's half term from school.

Paris

No strangers to a romantic trip away, in October last year, Zara and Mike enjoyed a romantic couple's getaway to Paris.

Zara and Mike looked so loved up on their Paris trip

The pair looked so loved-up during the city break and dressed to the nines as they attended the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, horse racing which takes place annually at Longchamp race course.

A photo from the getaway was shared by Zara's stylist, Annie Miall, who wrote: "Gorgeous Zara at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe wearing @juliettemillinery," commenting on the equestrian's beautiful forest green hat that matched her glamorous gown. Meanwhile, Mike looked smart wearing a navy blue suit.

Scotland

Balmoral is a special place to all of the royal family who flock to the location every summer during the school holidays. Mike shared his fond memories of the royal gathering place when Prince Philip sadly passed away in 2021.

In a touching post to mark his passing, Mike shared a never-before-seen photo of Philip alongside his eldest daughter, Mia.

"It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared. A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love. [Photo] taken by The Duchess of Cambridge," he wrote.

The pair appear to be outside a log cabin at Balmoral, sharing a meal together. The Duke of Edinburgh had a glass of beer next to him, meanwhile, Mia, wrapped was wrapped up in a cosy gilet looked at her great-grandfather.