Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play with Archie, Lilibet and their dogs in rare clip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up out of the spotlight, but Prince Harry and Meghan shared a fascinating glimpse into life with their young family in Montecito in their Netflix docuseries.

In one sweet scene from episode six, the couple can be seen holding hands with their daughter, Lilibet, dressed in a floral frock, as she toddles through their beautiful garden.

Meghan, wearing knitwear and denim shorts, can be seen crouching slightly to speak to her little girl, as Harry, clad in a polo shirt, shorts and a baseball cap, glances at his daughter as the trio follow Archie, who is running off ahead.

The little boy is joined by two of the family's dogs as he heads towards the trees on the Sussexes' Tuscan-style property, which boasts a swimming pool, a gym and a chicken coop and play area for the children.

Watch the adorable family moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan hold Lilibet’s hands as they walk through their beautiful garden

A black and white shot of the Sussexes with Archie and Lilibet, taken at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, also flashes up on the screen.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children at Frogmore Cottage

While Archie was born in London and spent the first six months of his life living in Windsor, Lilibet has only visited the UK once when the late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday

The trip also coincided with Lilibet's first birthday, with Harry and Meghan throwing their daughter a tea party in the garden at Frogmore Cottage, with Archie helping his little sister to blow the candles on a pink tiered cake. Take a look back below...

WATCH: Archie helps Lilibet blow out her candles on her first birthday

In the voiceover, Meghan can be heard reciting the speech she gave on her wedding day to Harry in 2018, which ended with her saying: "I appreciate, respect and honour you, my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever. So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing that above all, love wins."

It's been a month of big celebrations for the Duke and Duchess having marked their son Archie's fifth birthday on 6 May ahead of their three-day visit to Nigeria.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Archie, pictured with dad Harry in Canada in 2020, was born in London

Then on 19 May, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and next week, their daughter Lilibet turns three.

© Netflix Little Lilibet as a baby

Lilibet Diana was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with the tot named after the late Queen's childhood nickname and her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

LISTEN: Why Prince George will miss his godfather the Duke of Westminster's wedding