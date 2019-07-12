Robbie Williams praised for being best dad in sweet photo with Teddy and Charlie This is lovely!

He may be the best-selling British solo artist in the UK but to his three children, Robbie Williams is just Dad. On Friday, the Angels singer melted hearts after he posted a candid snap of himself with his daughter Teddy and his son Charlie mid-conversation. The trio were pictured hanging out, with six-year-old Teddy sitting on her dad's lap, holding onto a balloon. Charlie crouched down next to the pair, looking up and chatting away.

Fans loved the family snap, with many commenting on how great a father Robbie is. "You are not only the best artist, I'm pretty sure you are the best dad," one Instagram follower replied, while another wrote: "Love seeing Robbie be just daddy, the whole normal and content family life makes everyone's hearts happy." "Such a good daddy Robbie," another told the singer.

Robbie shared a sweet moment with Teddy and Charlie

The father-of-three has just finished his residency at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas and is preparing to perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park concert in London this weekend. No doubt Robbie will be supported by his wife Ayda and their young children; Teddy and Charlie went to support the singer during some of his shows in Vegas. Understandably, Robbie and Ayda's baby daughter Coco, who turns one in September, was too young to put in an appearance.

MORE: Why Holly Willoughby cried on Friday's episode of This Morning

The children often accompany their dad backstage

MORE: The secret the royals have been hiding about the royal box at Wimbledon

July got off to a shaky start for the Williams family, when they were caught up in a terrifying earthquake in the States. Ayda shared a video of a chandelier shaking and captioned it: "Very scary earthquake surprise today. Building swayed a lot. @robbiewilliams and I and the kids are all safe. Just hoping everyone is safe and sound. AWxx."

Fans and friends alike immediately posted reassuring comments, with one saying: "So crazy!! We were in LA, I couldn't believe how much the room was shaking!" Another wrote: "Glad you and your family are safe. Hope everyone else is safe as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.