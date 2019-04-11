Princess Eugenie shares the sweetest pictures with sister Beatrice on special day They have the cutest sisterly bond

Princess Eugenie paid a lovely tribute to her sister, Princess Beatrice, in honour of National Sibling Day on Wednesday. Sharing two beautiful pictures - including one from her October wedding, Eugenie thanked her sister for being an incredible support to her on her big day. "Happy National Siblings Day... and to my big sister, you're the best especially when helping me and my dress into the getaway car. #nationalsiblingday," she wrote in the caption.

Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, also took Twitter to celebrate the national day, posting never-before-seen pictures of her older sister Jane Ferguson, along with photos of her daughters. Sarah, 59, also included a snap of her young niece and nephew, Seamus and Ayesha. The sweet post was captioned: "On National Siblings Day I'm celebrating my sister who is so important to me and I love her more than ever, even so far away in Australia. The bond is never stronger and to the other siblings in my life."

Eugenie, 29, and Beatrice, 30, are known for having a close sisterly bond. Last year, in her first media interview with The Telegraph, Eugenie explained the differences between her and older sister. "We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things," she shared. "I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say. I tell it as it is. I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, 'Oh, you go first.' But then, when we're actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous."

While Eugenie has been enjoying married life, Beatrice's relationship with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been growing serious. The couple, who recently went public with their romance, joined Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah at the Grand Prix in Bahrain. Andrew was on an official trip to Bahrain but joined his family for a fun sporting day out.

