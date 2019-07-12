Emma Willis shares very relatable 'mum' photo on holiday with her children She's never off mum duty!

Emma Willis may be on holiday with her husband Matt and their three children, but she's never truly on a break from her mum duties. The TV star has shared an amusing Instagram photo that we're sure many parents can relate to! She was pictured blowing up one of her kids' inflatables shaped like a turtle and joked: "Assuming standard holiday position..."

"Even on holidays Mum duties always take over," one fan quipped, while another commented: "Ha yeah!! I remember it well... don't be thinking about lying down/reading a book." Another follower asked: "At what age do the kids let you sit still for a few minutes??? Asking for a friend..." Others, meanwhile, complimented Emma on her cool beach look consisting of a sun hat and reflective shades.

The Voice presenter, 43, and her husband Matt, 36, are the doting parents to Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie Grace. The couple have just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and sweetly paid tribute to each other on Instagram. The Busted singer wrote: "Words cannot do justice how much I love this woman.!!! 11 years of marriage and still the most incredible woman I have ever met. The kindest yet most kick ass bird ever!

"You inspire me to be the best I can. Thank you for turning this little wreck head into the man that you are married to today! Things just get better and better! So excited for the next 11 years and beyond. We have only just begun... xxx."

Emma, meanwhile, posted a gorgeous photo of the couple at a restaurant and captioned it: "My smile is always because of him... thank you for the life we've made together @mattjwillis may we smile together forever. Happy anniversary babe."

The couple rarely share photos of their children on social media, but when they do, they make sure to keep their faces hidden. Chatting to HELLO! about her concerns for her son and daughters using social media, she said: "I'm going to keep them off it for as long as possible. But eventually there will come a day when they're going to want to do it but I think education is key and you have to let them know the positives and negatives of it. As long as they're educated and aware of the dangers, then you're doing your job."

