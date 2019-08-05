Prince Charles looks just like Prince Harry in incredible royal family throwback photo This is lovely!

While Prince Andrew is one of the few members of the royal family to have his own Instagram account, the Duke normally shares pictures related to his various work projects. But on Sunday, the father-of-two delighted his fans after posting a lovely photo from his childhood to mark the day the Queen Mother was born. And not only was the picture seriously sweet – featuring Andrew as a baby on his grandmother's knee, along with his older siblings Princess Anne and Prince Charles – but it also highlighted many family resemblances, most notably between Charles and his son, Prince Harry. Many fans were quick to pick up on the similarities, with one writing in the comments section: "Prince Charles looks like Prince Harry," while another added: "Happy birthday to the Queen Mother. And wow doesn't Prince Charles look like Prince Harry in this photo."

Royal fans noticed the resemblance between a young Prince Charles and Prince Harry

The photo had been taken in 1960 to mark the Queen Mother's 60th birthday, and Andrew gave further information about the special picture in the caption. He wrote: "#OTD in 1900, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born.⁣ In 1960, to celebrate her 60th Birthday, this photo was taken at Clarence House, and features a 6-month-old Prince Andrew sitting on her knee, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and a Corgi. Until the accession of Prince Albert, The Duke of York as King George VI in 1936, Queen Elizabeth was The Duchess of York.⁣"

Charles with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Coincidentally, the Queen Mother was born on the same day as the Duchess of Sussex, who Andrew also paid tribute to on social media. The Duke chose a photo of Meghan which had been taken at this year's Trooping the Colour, and wrote in the caption: "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday."

Meghan's birthday was also marked by the Queen and Prince Phillip on their official Royal Family Instagram account, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also wished her many happy returns via Kensington Palace's social media pages. Sweetly, Harry released a birthday message for his wife too on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which read: "Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H." August is a busy birthday month in the royal family. On Thursday, Princess Beatrice will turn 31, while Princess Anne will celebrate her 69th birthday on 15 August. Both birthdays will be marked on social media by the royal family, although their celebrations are likely to be kept private.

