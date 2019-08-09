Kate Middleton left seriously impressed by little girl's dramatic bow – see photo Now that's a bow!

Princess Charlotte may have made headlines with her tongue-poking antics at the King's Cup regatta on Thursday, but there was another little girl who stole the show after meeting the Duchess of Cambridge. The youngster, who had her face painted like a unicorn, had the honour of presenting Kate with a posy, after which she took a very theatrical bow. Kate had bent down to have a little chat with the girl, but got more than she bargained for!

Prince William and Kate took part in the sailing regatta off the Isle of Wight for eight of their chosen charities, including their organisation, the Royal Foundation. Kate, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year, skippered the Royal Foundation's boat in the eight-vessel regatta, but sadly her team came last after they were disqualified in one race.

The little girl took a very dramatic bow

The Duchess very graciously accepted the wooden spoon – an oversized one at that – during the prizegiving ceremony, while William, who sailed for Child Bereavement UK, came joint third.

William and Kate's two elder children watched the races from a spectator boat and were looked after by their grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Charlotte, who wore a striped £76 dress by Ralph Lauren, was clearly in a playful mood during the family day out. As she headed to the prize-giving ceremony with her big brother Prince George and her parents, Charlotte couldn't resist playing up to the crowd who were excited to catch a glimpse of the royals.

She handed the Duchess of Cambridge a posy

Kate encouraged her children to wave to the crowd through a window, but while George walked away down a flight of stairs, cheeky Charlotte stuck her tongue out – much to the amusement of her mum and the people who were gathered outside.

The Cambridge children had earlier enjoyed a fun morning on the foreshore in Cowes, taking part in family activities including a tug-of-war with other youngsters. They also enjoyed bubbles, an entertainer dressed as a pirate and a magician ahead of the afternoon's racing. Prince Louis, one, did not join his siblings for the outing, but was also on the Isle of Wight for the event.

