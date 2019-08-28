Why Princess Charlotte's school fees are less than brother Prince George's The royal will join Thomas's Battersea on 5 September

Princess Charlotte is enjoying the last days of her summer holiday before she becomes a pupil at Thomas's Battersea in west London. The £18,915-a-year private school is the same place her older brother, Prince George, attends. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's fees for Charlotte, four, will be nearly two per cent lower than George's since she is a second child at the school. At the moment, the term fee for the eldest child of the Reception and Year Two-tier is £6,429, while the charge for the second child is £6,305. If Prince Louis attends the same school, the fee - as it stands - for the third child is £5,790.

Princess Charlotte will join Prince George at Thomas's Battersea

Charlotte, who has been attending Willcocks Nursery in Kensington since January 2018, will begin her first term in Reception on 5 September. Thomas's Battersea, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of four and 13. The first day will no doubt be a little scary for Charlotte since she will be meeting a new teacher and settling into a new classroom. In her reception year, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet.

She will move through a variety of handwriting stages, which includes drawing, writing scribbles and random letters. The royal and her classmates will also play and explore as well as making "choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy," according to the school's official website. As well as taking indoor lessons, Charlotte will also be given an outdoor education by going off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure' as part of Thomas's Outdoor Education Programme.

Earlier this year, the Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, Simon O'Malley, said the school were "delighted" to welcome the young Princess. In a statement, he said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

