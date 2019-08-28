Prince Charles pictured at Balmoral following Bank Holiday visit with the Duchess of Cornwall It's a royal summertime tradition

Spending time at Balmoral Castle in August is a long-standing royal tradition, especially around the Bank Holiday, and this summer is no exception. Prince Charles was photographed driving a green car past the Castle entrance estate on Wednesday. He's always enjoyed visiting the Queen's Scottish residence, with its beautiful and secluded scenery. His outing follows a visit to church over the weekend with the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, and many members of their family.

Prince Charles drove himself and the Duchess of Cornwall to Crathie Kirk Church in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, where they also met up with Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence, Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. Charles and Camilla smiled and waved to fans who stopped to greet the royals and take photographs. They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who flew up from Norwich to Scotland on Thursday to spend time with the Queen and their extended family, travelling to the church service on Sunday in the same car as the monarch.

Prince William and Kate left Balmoral on Tuesday afternoon, however, flying from Aberdeen back to Norfolk ahead of the start of a new school term for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Prince of Wales also has a busy autumn lined up, as it was revealed earlier this month that he will be visiting Japan in October.

The two-day trip will run from 22 to 23 October and is designed to celebrate Japanese-British relations. Charles will meet Emperor Naruhito, 59, who acceded to the throne in May, following his father Akihito's abdication. The prince last visited the country in 2008, having also attended Emperor Akihito's coronation in 1990.

Fewer places feel more like home to the royals than Balmoral, which Princess Eugenie told ITV programme Our Queen at Ninety is one of the Queen and Prince Phillip's favourite places. "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you have room to breathe and run," she said.

