Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall announce new royal tour – all the details It will be their third joint trip to New Zealand

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will carry out a royal tour of New Zealand in November, it has been announced. The royal couple will undertake the trip at the request of the New Zealand government, marking their third joint trip to the country and the second royal visit of the year, following Prince William’s tour in April.

More details of the trip will be released in the coming months, but it appears to be focused on the issues of conservation and sustainability. A statement released by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ahern said: "I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand. I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders’ warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously. The Prince of Wales has been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years. This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders on those subjects, and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future."

Prince Charles and Camilla will visit New Zealand in November

Prince Charles and Camilla last visited New Zealand in November 2015, and they also conducted a royal tour in November 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. The last royal to visit the country was Prince William, who carried out a two-day visit in April following the devastating terrorist attack that killed 50 people in March.

The royal tour announcement comes as the couple officially start their summer break together. Although plans of their holiday remain private, it is believed that Charles and Camilla are due to travel to Scotland to spend the summer months with his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip. Charles, 70, still has one more solo engagement in Scotland on Saturday, following the couple’s joint engagement at the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday.

