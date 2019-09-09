Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte loves unicorns The princess even has a unicorn keyring on her school bag

The Duke of Cambridge shared a sweet insight into his daughter Princess Charlotte during a visit to Harcombe House, Devon, to mark Emergency Services Day on Monday. Prince William revealed that the young royal is obsessed with unicorns during an art therapy session at the centre. Admiring art created by serving firefighter Dan Bills' three children, the Duke spotted a unicorn horn made from colourful balls. "My daughter loves unicorns," he said. "Loves them. Very cool."

The little princess proved her love of the mythical creature last week. The four-year-old was spotted jazzing up her Thomas's Battersea navy backpack with a sparkly, sequinned unicorn keyring. Her mum the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured carrying Charlotte's bag to school on Thursday morning, and as Kate swung the backpack around, eagle-eyed fans were able to grab a closer look at the shiny keyring. And earlier this summer, during the family's outing at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Charlotte was spotted carrying a unicorn purse – so it seems her love for them hasn't dwindled.

Princess Charlotte's unicorn cost just 58p

During William's visit, he revealed plans to train as a volunteer counsellor for the text crisis service Shout. William spoke of his ambition as Shout announced a partnership with emergency services organisations that will connect "bluelight" staff and their families to the support they need. Chatting to volunteers from the service, which was developed by the Royal Foundation, he said: "I'm aiming to set myself up for it, I really want to do it. Even if I can only do an hour on my laptop. I want to do the training and be able to help."

Charlotte added a personal touch to her school bag

Members of the emergency services community can text BLUELIGHT to 85258 to start a conversation with a trained volunteer at Shout, which was developed with the Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together Campaign.

