Duchess Sophie nails garden party chic in waist-defining dress and floral fascinator

You know Duchess Sophie will always look her best when attending a formal event at Buckingham Palace and Wednesday was no exception.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked splendid in a soft salmon pink wrap dress which skimmed her knees.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh (pictured with Prince Edward and Princess Anne) looked lovely in pink to attend the first Royal Garden Party of the season

The ever-stylish royal rocked the garment, which had three-quarter-length sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, with a stunning floral fascinator in the same block colour that stole the show.

Adding to the gorgeous new look was a simple clutch in a pale cream shade with sparkly adornments and a pair of neutral heels.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

As always, the Duchess' makeup looked pristine and the garden party was the perfect occasion to show that a classic look never goes out of style. Sophie wore a natural look featuring glowing skin and a rosy pink lip.

Her sandy locks were styled in a sweeping updo to accommodate her sensational fascinator and to show off the flattering neckline of her pastel dress.

The royal was seen at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles alongside Princess Anne and Queen Camilla.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked elegant in a bright royal blue fitted jacket with statement buttons. The garment was worn done up with a floral skirt incorporating that same cobalt hue, as well as grey and navy.

© Getty Queen Camilla wowed in black and white

She followed Duchess Sophie in wearing a bold fascinator, cobalt blue of course, and topped off her look with a pair of satin navy gloves and simple pumps.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 76, looked as regal as ever in a cream dress with an A-line cut and black piping down the front. She paired her duo-chrome look with a matching black and white hat and capped-toe block heels as she stood next to her husband who wore a grey suit with tails and a top hat.

Around 8,000 people were invited to the event to thank them for their service to communities, charities, the military, and other organisations.

© Getty Guests attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Duchess Sophie's garden party style

Duchess Sophie can be relied upon for her impeccable garden party style. In 2023, the royal was spotted at Buckingham Palace for the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party wearing a stunning pale grey dress in a heavy organza fabric.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last year

The mother-of-two teamed her elegant fit with a chic grey floral fascinator and pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Sophie's fascinator was so intricate

The week before she attended another garden party at the palace. Prince Edward's wife was spotted alongside Princess Kate and Prince William at a garden party held in celebration of the coronation.

© Getty Sophie wore a lace look

Both royal ladies dazzled in blue lace-adorned dresses with cinched waistlines and floaty skirts, as well as coordinating fascinators and pointed-toe pumps.